Joey Votto gives cliched answer, drops Seinfeld reference after Reds’ win
Another hilarious postgame chat between Joey and Jim Day.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Bryan Price thinks Bailey's strong final outing bodes well for 2018
15 mins ago
Homer Bailey was determined to get through 7 innings
15 mins ago
Joey Votto gives cliched answer, drops Seinfeld reference after Reds' win
15 mins ago
Danny Salazar in good place mentally, ready to help Tribe in playoffs
1 hr ago
WATCH: Danny Salazar strikes out nine in 4 23 innings
1 hr ago
Francona not ready to reveal whether Danny Salazar will be on ALDS roster
1 hr ago