Bryan Price outlines his expectations for Reds in 2018

Price sits down with Jim Day to discuss the Reds' future.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Bryan Price outlines his expectations for Reds in 2018

Bryan Price outlines his expectations for Reds in 2018

1 hr ago

Bryan Price sees more to come from Scott Schebler

Bryan Price sees more to come from Scott Schebler

20 hours ago

Scott Schebler set a goal and reached it

Scott Schebler set a goal and reached it

20 hours ago

WATCH: Schebler hits his 30th HR of the season

WATCH: Schebler hits his 30th HR of the season

21 hours ago

Michael Clevinger works an inning of relief in preparation of postseason bullpen role

Michael Clevinger works an inning of relief in preparation of postseason bullpen role

22 hours ago

WATCH: Edwin Encarnacion's 4 RBI night puts him over 100 RBI for the season

WATCH: Edwin Encarnacion's 4 RBI night puts him over 100 RBI for the season

22 hours ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»