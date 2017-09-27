WATCH: Schebler hits his 30th HR of the season

Scott Schebler had a goal, and he accomplished that goal.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Michael Clevinger works an inning of relief in preparation of postseason bullpen role

Michael Clevinger works an inning of relief in preparation of postseason bullpen role

1 hr ago

WATCH: Edwin Encarnacion's 4 RBI night puts him over 100 RBI for the season

WATCH: Edwin Encarnacion's 4 RBI night puts him over 100 RBI for the season

1 hr ago

Kyle Korver reflects on first season with Cavs

Kyle Korver reflects on first season with Cavs

1 day ago

LeBron discusses Sunday's actions around NFL, unifying power of sports

LeBron discusses Sunday's actions around NFL, unifying power of sports

1 day ago

Terry Francona says Corey Kluber is 'just that good'

Terry Francona says Corey Kluber is 'just that good'

2 days ago

Jason Kipnis loved hearing 'Let's Go Tribe' chants on West Coast

Jason Kipnis loved hearing 'Let's Go Tribe' chants on West Coast

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»