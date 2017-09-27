WATCH: Edwin Encarnacion’s 4 RBI night puts him over 100 RBI for the season
Edwin Encarnacion drives in four of the Indians' six runs in 8-6 loss to Minnesota.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
WATCH: Edwin Encarnacion's 4 RBI night puts him over 100 RBI for the season
Just now
Kyle Korver reflects on first season with Cavs
1 day ago
LeBron discusses Sunday's actions around NFL, unifying power of sports
1 day ago
Terry Francona says Corey Kluber is 'just that good'
2 days ago
Jason Kipnis loved hearing 'Let's Go Tribe' chants on West Coast
2 days ago
WATCH: Austin Jackson tracks down gap shot, starts 7-6-3 double play
2 days ago
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED