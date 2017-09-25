Kyle Korver reflects on first season with Cavs

Kyle Korver discusses a "crazy year" for him, the Finals loss and expectations for this season

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Kyle Korver reflects on first season with Cavs

Kyle Korver reflects on first season with Cavs

1 hr ago

LeBron discusses Sunday's actions around NFL, unifying power of sports

LeBron discusses Sunday's actions around NFL, unifying power of sports

3 hours ago

Terry Francona says Corey Kluber is 'just that good'

Terry Francona says Corey Kluber is 'just that good'

23 hours ago

Jason Kipnis loved hearing 'Let's Go Tribe' chants on West Coast

Jason Kipnis loved hearing 'Let's Go Tribe' chants on West Coast

23 hours ago

WATCH: Austin Jackson tracks down gap shot, starts 7-6-3 double play

WATCH: Austin Jackson tracks down gap shot, starts 7-6-3 double play

23 hours ago

Al and Jensen present Corey Kluber's ever-strengthening Cy Young case

Al and Jensen present Corey Kluber's ever-strengthening Cy Young case

23 hours ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»