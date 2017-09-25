WATCH: Austin Jackson tracks down gap shot, starts 7-6-3 double play

Jackson to Lindor to Encarnacion to end the inning.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Terry Francona says Corey Kluber is 'just that good'

Terry Francona says Corey Kluber is 'just that good'

15 mins ago

Jason Kipnis loved hearing 'Let's Go Tribe' chants on West Coast

Jason Kipnis loved hearing 'Let's Go Tribe' chants on West Coast

1 hr ago

WATCH: Austin Jackson tracks down gap shot, starts 7-6-3 double play

WATCH: Austin Jackson tracks down gap shot, starts 7-6-3 double play

1 hr ago

Al and Jensen present Corey Kluber's ever-strengthening Cy Young case

Al and Jensen present Corey Kluber's ever-strengthening Cy Young case

1 hr ago

Indians players want their top performers to be recognized nationally

Indians players want their top performers to be recognized nationally

3 hours ago

Reds' Billy Hamilton flashes great speed against the Red Sox

Reds' Billy Hamilton flashes great speed against the Red Sox

4 hours ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»