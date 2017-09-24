Terry Francona’s Deep Purple ringtone briefly interrupts his presser

Apparently a "Smoke on the Water" fan, Francona updates the statuses of Bruce and Santana after the Indians' 11-4 win.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Jay Bruce forecasts his availability for next game after early exit

Jay Bruce forecasts his availability for next game after early exit

1 hr ago

Yan Gomes has some fun with reporter who asks about losing

Yan Gomes has some fun with reporter who asks about losing

1 hr ago

Terry Francona's Deep Purple ringtone briefly interrupts his presser

Terry Francona's Deep Purple ringtone briefly interrupts his presser

1 hr ago

A day at DH was just what Francisco Lindor needed

A day at DH was just what Francisco Lindor needed

1 hr ago

Carlos Carrasco doesn't know why he's so good on the road

Carlos Carrasco doesn't know why he's so good on the road

1 hr ago

Austin Jackson: Every Indians player is doing his part, rising to the occasion

Austin Jackson: Every Indians player is doing his part, rising to the occasion

1 hr ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»