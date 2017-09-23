Reds’ Luke Farrell earns a tip of the cap from his dad

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luke Farrell earns a tip of the cap from his dad in the Boston Red Sox dugout

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Andre explains Indians' decision to move Clevinger to bullpen

Andre explains Indians' decision to move Clevinger to bullpen

2 hours ago

Tito: Having good pitching is not just good, it's necessary

Tito: Having good pitching is not just good, it's necessary

17 hours ago

Gio Urshela is still thinking about his web gems from previous game

Gio Urshela is still thinking about his web gems from previous game

17 hours ago

Trevor Bauer is tough on himself despite strong outing in Seattle

Trevor Bauer is tough on himself despite strong outing in Seattle

17 hours ago

Indians rookies don superhero costumes on dress-up day

Indians rookies don superhero costumes on dress-up day

19 hours ago

Andrew Miller thinks he has plenty of room for improvement

Andrew Miller thinks he has plenty of room for improvement

19 hours ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»