Gio Urshela is still thinking about his web gems from previous game
Gio is happy to field questions about his defense.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Tito: Having good pitching is not just good, it's necessary
15 mins ago
Gio Urshela is still thinking about his web gems from previous game
15 mins ago
Trevor Bauer is tough on himself despite strong outing in Seattle
15 mins ago
Indians rookies don superhero costumes on dress-up day
3 hours ago
Andrew Miller thinks he has plenty of room for improvement
3 hours ago
A grand Scooter Gennett after his history making night
4 hours ago
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED