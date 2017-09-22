Tucker Barnhart’s better at ML level than he ever was in minors

Thom and Chris highlight the Reds' ever-improving catcher.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

WATCH: Scott Schebler blasts two homers in Reds' loss

WATCH: Scott Schebler blasts two homers in Reds' loss

Just now

Bryan Price on pulling Homer Bailey after four 'labor-intensive' innings

Bryan Price on pulling Homer Bailey after four 'labor-intensive' innings

Just now

Tucker Barnhart's better at ML level than he ever was in minors

Tucker Barnhart's better at ML level than he ever was in minors

15 mins ago

Terry Francona discusses bullpen's big day following 4-1 win

Terry Francona discusses bullpen's big day following 4-1 win

3 hours ago

Andre gives Tribe bullpen spotlight after terrific staff outing vs. Angels

Andre gives Tribe bullpen spotlight after terrific staff outing vs. Angels

3 hours ago

Joey Votto's 'gonna just stick with the Reds for another 10 years'

Joey Votto's 'gonna just stick with the Reds for another 10 years'

3 hours ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»