WATCH: Lindor smashes go-ahead three-pointer to put Cleveland on top
Francisco with another big blast in The Big A.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
WATCH: Lindor smashes go-ahead three-pointer to put Cleveland on top
Just now
Indians hungry to earn home field advantage & best overall record in MLB
4 hours ago
Terry Francona thought Wednesday's victory was fun to be a part of
17 hours ago
WATCH: Urshela flashes the leather at the hot corner
17 hours ago
Cardinals' Dexer Fowler records 18th homer on two-run shot against the Reds
21 hours ago
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter hits lead-off home run
21 hours ago