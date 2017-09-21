Cardinals’ Dexer Fowler records 18th homer on two-run shot against the Reds
St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler firesta two-run homer into the stands at Great American Ball Park against the Cincinnati Reds
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Cardinals' Dexer Fowler records 18th homer on two-run shot against the Reds
15 mins ago
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter hits lead-off home run
15 mins ago
Kivlehan pushes Peraza across home plate with a hard-hit double
15 mins ago
Mike Clevinger commanded bottom of zone & performed better vs, former team
20 hours ago
WATCH: Austin Jackson has 4-hit night for Tribe
20 hours ago
Tito praises Indians all-around after series opening victory in L.A.
20 hours ago
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED