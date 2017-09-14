Winker breaks down home run celebration with Votto
What was that celebration with Joey Votto following Jesse Winker’s leadoff homer? The Cincinnati Reds slugger joined Jim Day to break it down.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Reds headed home for final homestand of the year
Just now
Winker breaks down home run celebration with Votto
3 hours ago
Eugenio Suarez receives the Jim Day treatment after his grand slam
17 hours ago
Reds' Jesse Winker smacks solo shot down Broadway
18 hours ago
Tito proud that everybody has contributed to historic run
23 hours ago
Francisco Lindor talks up Urshela & Perez, says Indians are a family
23 hours ago