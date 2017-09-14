Eugenio Suarez receives the Jim Day treatment after his grand slam

Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez discusses his performance with Jim Day after leading his team to a 6-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Eugenio Suarez receives the Jim Day treatment after his grand slam

Eugenio Suarez receives the Jim Day treatment after his grand slam

15 mins ago

Reds' Jesse Winker smacks solo shot down Broadway

Reds' Jesse Winker smacks solo shot down Broadway

1 hr ago

Tito proud that everybody has contributed to historic run

Tito proud that everybody has contributed to historic run

6 hours ago

Francisco Lindor talks up Urshela & Perez, says Indians are a family

Francisco Lindor talks up Urshela & Perez, says Indians are a family

6 hours ago

Progressive Field erupts after Tribe sets AL record for most consecutive wins

Progressive Field erupts after Tribe sets AL record for most consecutive wins

7 hours ago

Jay Bruce on Indians AL record-setting winning streak: 'It's been a fun ride'

Jay Bruce on Indians AL record-setting winning streak: 'It's been a fun ride'

7 hours ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»