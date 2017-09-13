Francisco Lindor talks up Urshela & Perez, says Indians are a family

Lindor after the 5-3 win.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Tito proud that everybody has contributed to historic run

Tito proud that everybody has contributed to historic run

15 mins ago

Francisco Lindor talks up Urshela & Perez, says Indians are a family

Francisco Lindor talks up Urshela & Perez, says Indians are a family

15 mins ago

Progressive Field erupts after Tribe sets AL record for most consecutive wins

Progressive Field erupts after Tribe sets AL record for most consecutive wins

15 mins ago

Jay Bruce on Indians AL record-setting winning streak: 'It's been a fun ride'

Jay Bruce on Indians AL record-setting winning streak: 'It's been a fun ride'

15 mins ago

Cleveland Indians set AL record with 21st consecutive victory

Cleveland Indians set AL record with 21st consecutive victory

1 hr ago

WATCH: Corey Kluber keeps winning streak alive with complete game shut out

WATCH: Corey Kluber keeps winning streak alive with complete game shut out

18 hours ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»