Terry Francona will continue to stay in the moment regardless of streak

Tito after the 11-0 win.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Terry Francona will continue to stay in the moment regardless of streak

Terry Francona will continue to stay in the moment regardless of streak

2 hours ago

Francisco Lindor insists Indians aren't getting caught up in hype: 'We'll see what happens'

Francisco Lindor insists Indians aren't getting caught up in hype: 'We'll see what happens'

2 hours ago

Diaz calls his shot after Andre asks him the perfect question

Diaz calls his shot after Andre asks him the perfect question

2 hours ago

WATCH: Lindor clears bases with double in second inning

WATCH: Lindor clears bases with double in second inning

2 hours ago

Bryan Price on Homer Bailey, sputtering Reds offense

Bryan Price on Homer Bailey, sputtering Reds offense

2 days ago

Amir Garrett ready to capitalize moving forward

Amir Garrett ready to capitalize moving forward

3 days ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»