Reds’ Devin Mesoraco praises Luis Castillo for his no-fear mentality
Cincinnati Reds catcher praises his rookie pitcher Luis Castillo after his start against the New York Yankees.
- Cincinnati Reds
- FOX Sports Ohio
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- page-type-video
- video-network-fox_sports_ohio
- video-origin-regional_cable
-
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Tito breaks down wild game, praises Zimmer, Encarnacion & bullpen
2 hours ago
Edwin Encarnacion reacts to first walk-off with Indians: 'It's great'
2 hours ago
Bradley Zimmer looks back on huge night at plate and in center field
2 hours ago
Indians' Bradley Zimmer hits his 1st career grand slam, Edwin Encarnacion blasts a walk-off slam
3 hours ago
Todd Frazier hits into a triple play, yet Yankees still manage to add a run
3 hours ago
Reds' Devin Mesoraco praises Luis Castillo for his no-fear mentality
3 hours ago
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED