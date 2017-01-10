Tribe Report returns January 10th at 7pm on SportsTime Ohio

This weekly 30-minute show hosted by Al Pawlowski and Jensen Lewis will air every Tuesday at 7pm for seven weeks through Feb. 21st, and then every Tuesday throughout the regular season following Indians post-game coverage.

Tomorrow’s premiere episode will feature a one-on-one interview between Lewis and newest Cleveland Indian Edwin Encarnacion. Pawlowski and Lewis will further discuss the Tribe’s signing of the right-handed slugger and what it means for the 2017 season.