SportsTime Ohio to Debut “Cup of Coffee with Francisco Lindor” during All-Star Break

CLEVELAND, OHIO — SportsTime Ohio is excited to continue Indians action and debut new programming during the All-Star break.

STO will premiere two NEW Cup of Coffee shows:

· Cup of Coffee with Tom Hamilton – Monday, July 10 at 7pm

Click for sneak peek: Tom Hamilton on first play-by-play job

· Cup of Coffee with Francisco Lindor – Wednesday, July 12 at 7pm

Click for sneak peek: Frankie on being in the World Series

STO will also re-air some exciting Indians games from the first half of the season:

· Monday, July 10 at 7:30pm & Wednesday, July 13 at 12 noon: Game from April 5 @ Rangers

o Lindor’s go-ahead and first career grand slam in the 9th inning, along with his first multi-homer game and 5 RBI, helped rally the Indians to a 9-6 win over the Rangers.

· Wednesday, July 12 at 7:30pm: Game from April 27 vs. Astros

o Kluber’s 10 strikeouts and Lindor’s two-run homer in the 7th helped the Tribe beat the Astros 4-3.

· Thursday, July 13 at 1pm & Friday, July 14 at 12 noon: Game from May 19 @ Astros

o Edwin Encarnacion hit a 2-run homer and Jason Kipnis and Lonnie Chisenhall had solo shots to help the Indians to a 5-3 victory over the Astros.

· Thursday, July 13 at 7:30pm: Game from April 21 @ Chicago White Sox

o Corey Kluber threw a 3-hit shutout and Brandon Guyer hit a 2-run homer as the Indians beat the White Sox 3-0.

The network will continue Indians programming with a new Tribe Report, airing Tuesday, July 11 at 6:30pm.