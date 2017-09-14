Mahle, Suarez help Reds to 6-0 win over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rookie Tyler Mahle threw five innings, Eugenio Suarez hit a grand slam and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0 on Wednesday night.

Jesse Winker added a home run and Joey Votto had two hits and drove in a run for the Reds, who had lost four of their last five games.

s had won four straight and eight of nine.

Mahle (1-2) tossed allowed four hits, striking out four and walking three in earning his first major league win. The right-hander, who was making his fourth career start, threw 100 pitches and was able to strand eight runners.

Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty (0-1), also a rookie right-hander, allowed three runs and four hits over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Winker, the Reds rookie right fielder, opened the game with his fifth homer of the season. Winker ended the first inning with a diving catch that saved a run.

The Reds scored five runs in the fifth, all coming with two outs, and all coming after the third out of the inning was overturned upon replay review.

Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong made a diving stop to snare a grounder from Zack Cozart. He flipped to second base for the third out, but replays showed Mahle beat the toss to the base.

Votto then smacked a bases-loaded single to left field off left-handed reliever Ryan Sherriff to make it 2-0. Suarez followed with a grand slam, his 25th homer of the season, into the Reds bullpen in left field to make it 6-0.

The Reds bullpen backed Mahle’s start with four innings from Kevin Shackelford, Michael Lorenzen and Luke Farrell. The Cardinals managed just one hit over the final five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: 3B Jedd Gyorko (right hamstring strain) was activated from the disabled list.

Reds: RHP Drew Storen (right elbow sprain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Sept. 10. . 2B Scooter Gennett, who left Tuesday’s game due to left hand inflammation, was not in the lineup on Wednesday but the injury isn’t considered serious. . RHP Anthony DeSclafani (right elbow), who hasn’t pitched in a game this season, threw two innings of a simulated game on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Reds: LHP Amir Garrett (3-7, 7.39) allowed four runs and five hits in five innings in his last start, Sept. 8 at the New York Mets.

Cardinals: RHP Luke Weaver (5-1, 2.16) has won his last four starts and his 1.42 ERA over that span is tied for third in the National League.