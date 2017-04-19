Reds’ Arroyo gets first win since 2014 behind Duvall’s slam

CINCINNATI (AP) — Adam Duvall hit his first career grand slam, Joey Votto had a two-run shot and Bronson Arroyo got his first win in almost three years, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 on Tuesday night.

The 40-year-old Arroyo (1-2) allowed three runs in five innings, including Adam Jones’ two-run homer in the fifth. The victory was Arroyo’s first since June 15, 2014, for Arizona against the Dodgers. That was his last appearance before elbow and shoulder injuries knocked him out of action until this month. The longtime Red got his first win with Cincinnati since Sept. 22, 2013.

In both teams’ first interleague game of the season, Duvall snapped an 0-for-13 slump with a first-inning sacrifice fly and his fourth homer of the season in a five-run second inning, Cincinnati’s highest-scoring frame of the season. The Reds sent nine batters to the plate in the second, and Duvall tied a career-high with five RBIs.

Votto lined a shot to right field off Vidal Nuno in the third for his fourth homer of the season.

Cincinnati bounced back after losing three of four at home to Milwaukee.

Billy Hamilton singled in each of his first two at-bats to snap an 0-for-14 slump, one short of matching the longest hitless stretch of his career, and Jose Peraza doubled just before Votto’s homer to stop an 0-for-9 skid.

Peraza walked in his first two plate appearances and scored a run in each of the first three innings.

His double knocked right-hander Kevin Gausman (1-1) out of the game after 2 2/3 innings. Gausman allowed eight runs, eight hits and three walks while striking out two.

The Reds scored all of their runs in the first three innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: LF Seth Smith left the game after five innings with a strained right hamstring.

Reds: 3B Eugenio Suarez was scratched from the lineup because of a stiff neck. Scooter Gennett started in his place.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (0-0, 10.38) will try for his first win in three starts on Wednesday. Opposing batters are hitting .385 against Jimenez.

Reds: LHP Amir Garrett (2-0, 1.42 ERA) is set to make his Great American Ball Park debut as the Reds starting pitcher on Wednesday.