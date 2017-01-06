Portrait of an All-Star: Ryan Johansen

Next up in our “portrait” series, we look at the young center for the Blue Jackets that took a big step in his development last season. There was never any real doubt that one day he would be an All-Star. That day has arrived.

Ryan Johansen, just 22 years old, was drafted in 2010. He really started to blossom last year, recording 33 goals, 30 assists for 63 points. It was a breakout year for him. At the halfway point of the season this year, he’s on pace to eclipse his assist and points totals from last season. Although there were some contract squabbles along the way last summer, he signed a three-year extension in October with the Blue Jackets.

In 2012, Johansen was selected to participate in the All-Star Game festivities in Ottawa as a ‘Young Star.” It was his first year in the NHL and there were high hopes for the youngster from Vancouver.

“Looking back to my first year, when the game in Ottawa happened, I remember going up there after having played only half a season in the NHL. I had a chance to be around all of these players that I really looked up to growing up. For me, it was just an unbelievable experience to be around those guys.

“It was kind of a wake-up call in being that I had the opportunity to be at the level these players were at. Now, it feels surreal that I’m actually going to get to play in an All-Star Game. Looking back at how much I’ve grown as a player, it’s a satisfying feeling that the hard work is paying off.”

Most kids growing up, dream of one day winning the Stanley Cup. This dream happens on the frozen ponds, the local ice rinks and when they’re playing street hockey. Playing a game of shinny brings back fond memories for many. But do kids ever dream of playing in the All-Star Game, too? Johansen remembers his childhood and playing those pick-up games with friends.

“Every year when it was time for the All-Star Game,” he said, “that’s what every kid wanted to be and what every kid wanted to watch. I know for all of my friends back home in Vancouver, we all couldn’t wait to see the skills competition and what cool moves players would be doing.

“To be able to put that excitement on kids’ faces now, it’s a cool feeling because we all remember what we were like when we were kids. It’s a special time and a lot of fun for all the fans that will be attending and watching.”

With this being his first selection to play in the All-Star game, he has become one of those players he would emulate as a kid. Johansen got an almost wistful look on his face when I asked him if he thought about kids now looking up to him at the age of 22.

“You get those ‘pinches’ every once in a while,” Johansen said. “For example, when I was a kid and me and my buddies would play street hockey, as a kid I would be like ‘I’m Markus Naslund.’ I remember a dad coming up to me now and saying ‘my kid always plays street hockey and they always want to be you. They say ‘Johansen scores!’

“To me, that’s something really cool to hear. It brings back all the memories of being a kid and how much you love hockey. These are the times that you can put smiles on kids’ faces. I can help to give them memories and give myself memories, too.”

Johansen has some pretty slick moves, as he has demonstrated in various shootouts in the regular season. ESPN’s John Buccigross has even laid the moniker of “Master of the Danglebus” on him. The All-Star Game and Skills Competition is a stage perfectly suited to showcase some slick moves. What might we see from him?

“I haven’t even thought of anything yet. I’ll have to wait and see what I’m selected to do. I definitely need to come up with a couple of ideas so that I’m prepared.”

With Columbus at the center of the hockey universe for four days beginning next week, Johansen understands what this means for hockey in Columbus and in the state of Ohio. Having the best players gather for an event like this at Nationwide Arena is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many fans.

Johansen also knows it’s a chance for the fans to learn more about the game itself. Being able to see the Stanley Cup in person and learn the rich history of the sport will form lasting memories.

“It’s going to be the first time an event like this [is] here, other than the draft. It’s a chance for Columbus to see all the best players in the world on the ice at one time. It’s a chance to enjoy the events and learn more about the game and its history. I mean the outdoor rink… I don’t know if many people have had a chance to do that yet. That’s something that everyone should experience.”

With Johansen emerging as a bona fide star in the NHL, this could very well be the first of many All-Star appearances for him. He hopes that the fans soak up every ounce of fun and excitement that the event has to offer.

