Padres finish 3-game sweep of Reds, 4-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Franchy Cordero’s go-ahead single in the seventh inning capped a comeback that included Hunter Renfroe’s two-run homer, sending the San Diego Padres to a 4-2, sweep-completing victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Jhoulys Chacin (6-5) pitched seven innings, allowing five hits and two runs.

With the score 2-2 after Renfroe’s tying shot an inning earlier, Padres pinch-hitter Matt Szczur and Jose Pirela scored after drawing walks against reliever Michael Lorenzen (3-2) to open the seventh.

The Reds, who have lost their past eight road games, were swept at both Dodger Stadium and Petco Park to go 0-6 on the West Coast trip.

Cordero, a rookie center fielder who made his major league debut May 27, hit three home runs in the series and knocked home Szczur with a single to right field.

Brandon Mauer recorded his 12th save in 14 tries, after Brad Hand threw a scoreless eighth.

The Reds rediscovered their home run prowess, getting solo shots from Jose Peraza and Joey Votto after not adding to the team’s majors-leading home run total in the series’ first and second games.

Peraza hit Chacin’s second pitch of the game into the left-field seats for the team’s first leadoff homer of the season. For Peraza, it was his third home run.

Votto cleared the wall in right-center for his 19th homer.

Reds starting pitcher Amir Garrett took the 2-0 lead into the sixth.

Renfroe made it 2-all when he followed Yangervis Solarte’s leadoff single with a 429-foot home run, his 19th.

The liner into the top of the left-field second deck tied Renfroe with Nate Colbert for the most home runs by a Padres rookie before the All-Star break. Colbert went on to hit 24 home runs in that expansion season, 1969.

HIGHLIGHT DEFENSE

Prompting applause from pitcher Garrett, three Reds defenders teamed up to nab Erick Aybar trying to score from first on Luis Torrens’ second-inning double.

Center fielder Arismendy Alcantara threw to second baseman Scooter Gennett, who threw to catcher Tucker Barnhart. Video review upheld the out call of plate umpire Ted Barrett.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Zack Cosart, who went into Wednesday as the leading vote-getter at shortstop for the All-Star Game, was out of the starting lineup with a quad injury for the second day in a row. He was pulled from Monday’s lopsided game due to the quad.

Padres: RHP Trevor Cahill is expected to throw bullpen sessions on the upcoming trip and then to begin a minor league assignment.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Tim Adelman (4-2, 4.34) on Friday will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cincinnati after going 2-0 with 2.08 ERA in his past four starts.

Padres: RHP Miguel Diaz, who made 21 relief appearance this year, will make his second career start Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers in San Diego. In his first start, last Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the rookie was unable to get an out in the third inning.