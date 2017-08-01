CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations, General Manager Dick Williams Monday announced the acquisitions of OF Scott Van Slyke and C Hendrik Clementina from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for LHP Tony Cingrani.

Van Slyke will join Class AAA Louisville, while Clementina will report to Rookie Billings. The 25-man roster move to fill Cingrani’s spot will be announced tomorrow.

Van Slyke, 31, has spent most of this season at Class AAA Oklahoma City, where in 55 appearances he hit .242 with 5 HR and 20 RBI. He appeared in 29 games for the Dodgers.

Selected by the Dodgers in the 14th Round of the 2005 first-year player draft out of Burroughs High School in Ladue, Missouri, in his Major League career Van Slyke has played LF (158g), RF (71g), CF (26g) and 1B (67g).

Clementina, 20, in 24 appearances this season at Rookie Ogden hit .370 with 4 HR, 25 RBI and a .994 OPS. The native of Willemstad, Curacao in the Netherlands Antilles was signed by the Dodgers as a non-drafted free agent in December 2013. In 143 games over 4 minor league seasons, he has hit .275 with 12 HR, 76 RBI and a .737 OPS.

Cingrani, 28, in 25 relief appearances this season for the Reds posted a 5.40 ERA. From April 21 through June 6 he was disabled with a strained right oblique. Cingrani was selected by the Reds in the third round of the June 2011 first-year player draft.

(Cincinnati Reds press release)