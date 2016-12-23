LeBron passes Moses Malone for 8th on NBA’s all-time scoring list

At this point in LeBron James’ career he is starting to make a habit of climbing up all-time lists in the NBA.

On Tuesday night in Milwaukee James passed the late, great Moses Malone for 8th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

LeBron making history on FSO & FOX Sports GO, passing Moses Malone for 8th on the NBA all-time scoring list!

STREAM: https://t.co/rXMeylIQkL pic.twitter.com/bu0f57PeCM — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) December 21, 2016

How fitting it was for James to pass Malone right after collecting an offensive rebound, Malone being one of the game’s greatest rebounders.

Before the game against the Bucks, James shared some lasting advice the NBA legend gave him on the night of his first game in the NBA as a rookie.

As LeBron is about to pass Moses Malone on the all-time scoring list he shares a story of lasting advice given to him by the NBA legend pic.twitter.com/gTljZx48Vs — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) December 21, 2016

Next up on the list for LeBron James to pass is also one of the game’s best big men, Shaquille O’Neal, whom he should pass this season as long as James averages at least 21 points per game.

James currently has 27,471 points while O’Neal’s career totals are 28,596