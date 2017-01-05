Latest Indians addition Edwin Encarnacion attends Cavaliers game

Well that didn’t take long.

Just one night before his introduction as the newest member of the Cleveland Indians, Edwin Encarnacion decided to support the NBA Champions next door at the Q.

What did @Encadwin decide to do the night before his @Indians' introduction? Support the NBA Champion @cavs next door, of course. pic.twitter.com/HQjhybXGzC — SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) January 5, 2017

This isn’t the first time the 34-year-old slugger has displayed his Cavaliers fan-hood, though.

One of his latest Instagram posts is a picture of former teammate Jose Reyes and himself donning the wine-and-gold colors via a LeBron James jersey.

Por fin se hizo mi sueño realidad 5año detrás de este personaje pa que me visite a mi casa al fin lo logró jjjjjj,gracias mi bro por la visita se te quiere @lamelaza_7 bendiciones y el combo no se queda atra @vanarecordarme mío mío A photo posted by Edwin Encarnacion (@encadwin) on Dec 30, 2016 at 6:50pm PST

Cleveland appreciates the love already, Edwin. We’ll see you in the spring.