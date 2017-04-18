Kyrie Irving passes Mark Price on all-time Cavs playoff scoring list
On Monday night in game two of the Eastern Conference playoffs Kyrie Irving become the second-highest playoff scorer in Cleveland Cavaliers history.
Irving, a point guard himself, passed legendary Cavs point guard Mark Price for second all-time on the Cavaliers playoff scoring list. You can take a good guess as to who number one is.
With 821 career playoff points, @KyrieIrving is now the second-leading scorer in #CavsHistory! #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/8LVwmFa4F0
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 18, 2017
At just 25, Irving is already vaulting himself up a prestigious list of all-time great Cavaliers.
Mark Price even took to Twitter to congratulate Irving on the awesome feat.
Congrats to @KyrieIrving for passing me on all time @cavs playoff points list! #PointGuards #Shooters
— Mark Price (@Mark25Price) April 18, 2017