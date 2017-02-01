Jones scores twice as Blue Jackets hold off Rangers, 6-4

NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jones scored twice, Alexander Wennberg had a goal and two assists and the Columbus Blue Jackets led by six goals and held on to beat the New York Rangers 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Saad added a goal and an assist, and Nick Foligno and Matt Calvert also scored for the Blue Jackets. Joonas Korpisalo, starting in place of All-Star Sergei Bobrovsky, stopped 33 shots.

The Blue Jackets won for the sixth time in 13 games since a franchise-record 16-game winning streak and beat the Rangers for the second time in three meetings this season after losing the previous seven.

Jimmy Vesey, Michael Grabner, Chris Kreider and Kevin Klein scored in the third period after the Rangers trailed 6-0. New York starting goalie Henrik Lundqvist was pulled less than four minutes into the second period after giving up three goals on 16 shots. He was replaced by Antti Raanta, who finished with seven saves on 10 shots.

The Blue Jackets took control with four goals in the second period, and then went ahead by six when Calvert deflected a pass by Zach Werenski at 1:49 of the third.

Vesey got the Rangers on the board at 2:51 of the third, shooting the puck in off Korpisalo from behind the goal line. It was the first goal for New York in 114:11, including a 2-0 loss to Philadelphia last Wednesday.

Grabner deflected a shot by Brady Skjei for his 22nd at 5:01, and Kreider got a pass from Mika Zibanejad at the right side of the net, turned around and fired it past Korpisalo for his 19th just 1:11 later.

Klein pulled the Rangers within two with his first of the season with 1:07 remaining.

With the teams skating 4-on-4, Saad gave the Blue Jackets a 2-0 lead at 1:06 of the second by taking a pass from Wennberg on the left side and firing it past Lundqvist for his 17th of the season and 100th of his career.

The teams were 4-on-4 again when Wennberg scored on a rebound on a long shot by Ryan Murray that Lundqvist knocked down with his glove but couldn’t snare at 3:42. That ended Lundqvist’s night.

The Blue Jackets led 4-0 with 7:08 remaining in the second after Scott Hartnell skated up the left side and sent a pass across to Jones in front. He fired it past Raanta for his ninth of the season and first career two-goal game.

Foligno knocked in a rebound from Wennberg’s shot with 5:56 left to cap the Blue Jackets’ second-period outburst.

Jones gave the Blue Jackets the lead with a long slap shot from the right point that beat a screened Lundqvist at 3:53.

NOTES: Columbus began a final stretch with 18 of 34 games against Metropolitan Division teams. … The Blue Jackets improved to 23-6-3 when scoring first and 21-1-2 when leading after two periods. … The teams split the first two meetings this season in Columbus and play again there on Feb. 13 before wrapping up the season series back here at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 26. … Grabner, who had a hat trick in the Rangers’ 5-4 win on Jan. 7, now has six points in the teams’ three meetings. … New York didn’t score on the game’s only power play and is now 0 for 15 over its last five games and 3 for 30 in the last 11. … Earlier in the day, the Rangers announced coach Alain Vigneault was given a two-year contract extension through the 2019-20 season.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At defending champion Pittsburgh on Friday night.

Rangers: At Buffalo on Thursday night.