John Tortorella’s connection with Martin St. Louis runs deep

There’s a special place for John Tortorella in the heart of Martin St. Louis.

The NHL great St. Louis and Tortorella’s relationship go all the way back to 2000 when both were brought in by the Tampa Bay Lightning to help build a winning team. In just four seasons the two helped bring Tampa Bay their first and only Stanley Cup Championship when they defeated the Calgary Flames for the ’03-’04 Stanley Cup.

When the Lightning decided to make St. Louis the recipient of the franchise’s first jersey retirement he had one request. He wanted his former coach and current Columbus Blue Jackets coach to be in attendance on his special night.

Congratulations to @mstlouis_26 on becoming the first player in @TBLightning history to have his number retired pic.twitter.com/HTKeBAJfQ5 — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) January 14, 2017

Tortorella took the mic and gave a powerful speech on the inspirational career of the often overlooked Martin St. Louis.

Tortorella and St. Louis embraced after the speech capping off a magical career together.