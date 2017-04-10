Indians Home Opener Coverage on STO

Fans should tune in to SportsTime Ohio starting at 10am on Tuesday, April 11th for a full day of coverage. Highlights will include live coverage from a NEW SET location inside Progressive Field, Drennan Live, a 90-minute Indians live pregame show, and new Indians programs including Cup of Coffee with Paul Dolan and Addie Joss: Revealed. See below for the complete schedule.

Mobile Streaming on FOX Sports GO

If you’re not at home to catch SportsTime Ohio’s coverage on TV, watch on the GO! You can watch the network’s coverage of the Indians on your phone or tablet with FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers on iOS, Android, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, select Windows devices, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

Cleveland Indians Home Opener on SportsTime Ohio

10:00am: Live coverage of Indians Opening Day

Al Pawlowski and Jensen Lewis will host from Progressive Field.

12 noon: Drennan Live

Hosted by Bruce Drennan and Ashley Collins

The show will feature interviews with guests from the Indians and local community

2:30pm: Indians Live pre-game show

A special 90-minute Indians Live pre-game show will begin at 2:30pm. Pawlowski and Lewis will host from the desk and Andre Knott will report from the field. The show will provide fans commentary, features, and in-depth pre-game coverage including the on-field ceremonies.

4:00pm: Indians vs. White Sox

Coverage of Indians-White Sox will begin at 4:00pm. Matt Underwood and Rick Manning will call the action.

Indians Live postgame show

Immediately following the final out, Indians Live postgame show will include highlights, player interviews and analysis.

7:30pm: Addie Joss: Revealed

Matt Underwood will take you back to the Dead Ball Era when Addie Joss ruled the diamond, pitching a perfect game before a tragic illness cut him down at the height of his career…

Find out why it took more than 40 years for the Hall of Fame to open its doors to one of the greatest pitchers in franchise history.

8:00pm: Cup of Coffee with Paul Dolan

Indians owner Paul Dolan sat down with Matt Underwood to talk baseball, family, and his charitable cause Velosano – the biking crusade that has galvanized the Indians clubhouse while raising millions of dollars for cancer research.