Lindor becomes first Indians shortstop in franchise history to hit 30 home runs in a single season

As the Cleveland Indians continue to stay hot riding their 19-game winning streak, so has Francisco Lindor.

Not long after his recent record-breaking 26th home run to for most for the Tribe in a single season at his position, the 23-year-old made more history Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers.

In the first inning against Matt Boyd, the upstart Lindor led things off with a towering blast to left field. It was his 30th homer of the year and the first time a shortstop has ever accomplished such a feat in Indians franchise history.

Congratulations to Frankie on his 30th home run!

Regardless of position, only Manny Ramirez and Hal Trosky have done the same before the age of 24.

MLB’s Stat of the Day Twitter account dropped this eye-opening tidbit of information as well.

Lindor has been on an absolute tear during the streak and doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.