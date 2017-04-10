FOX Sports Ohio to air Columbus Blue Jackets 2017 Stanley Cup First Round Playoff Games

COLUMBUS, OHIO – The Columbus Blue Jackets will begin the first-round series of the Eastern Conference Stanley Cup Playoffs this Wednesday, April 12th against Metropolitan Division rival Pittsburgh Penguins. All of the first four Blue Jackets round one playoff games will be broadcast live on FOX Sports Ohio. If additional games are necessary, FOX Sports Ohio will air them live unless carried exclusively on national television. A complete schedule of FOX Sports Ohio’s coverage is below.

In addition, all Blue Jackets games televised on FOX Sports Ohio will also be streamed live on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers on iOS, Android, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Roku, Windows devices, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Fans can also stream the games via FOX Sports GO directly through the Blue Jackets official mobile app.

FOX Sports Ohio’s Blue Jackets broadcast team will continue to provide inside analysis and in-depth coverage. Jeff Rimer and Jody Shelley will call all the action with Dave Maetzold reporting rink-side. Blue Jackets Live pre-game show, presented by Central Ohio Toyota Dealers, hosted by Bill Davidge and Brian Giesenschlag, will precede every game that airs on FOX Sports Ohio. Immediately following the final horn of all round one Blue Jackets games, FOX Sports Ohio will provide analysis, player interviews, and more in the post-game edition of Blue Jackets Live, presented by IGS Energy.

EASTERN CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS SERIES COVERAGE ON FOX SPORTS OHIO

Fans are encouraged to visit FOXSportsOhio.com's programming section for channel information.

Game 1 – Wednesday, April 12th @ Pittsburgh

7:00pm Blue Jackets Live pregame show

7:30pm Blue Jackets @ Penguins

Immediately following game Blue Jackets Live postgame show

Game 2 – Friday, April 14th @ Pittsburgh

6:30pm Blue Jackets Live pregame show

7:00pm Blue Jackets @ Penguins

Immediately following game Blue Jackets Live postgame show

Game 3 – Sunday, April 16th @ Nationwide Arena

5:00pm HOUR-LONG Blue Jackets Live pregame show

6:00pm Blue Jackets vs. Penguins

Immediately following game Blue Jackets Live postgame show

Game 4 – Tuesday, April 18th @ Nationwide Arena

7:00pm Blue Jackets Live pregame show

7:30pm Blue Jackets vs. Penguins

Immediately following game Blue Jackets Live postgame show

*Game 5 – Thursday, April 20th @ Pittsburgh – TBD

*Game 6 – Sunday, April 23rd @ Nationwide Arena – TBD

*Game 7 – Tuesday, April 25th @ Pittsburgh – TBD

*if necessary

Jackets fans seeking additional coverage of their team can tune in to Drennan Live on SportsTime Ohio Wednesday, April 12th and Tuesday, April 18th starting at 4:30pm. The show will feature live interviews from Pittsburgh and Columbus.

Fans are encouraged to check FOXSportsOhio.com and the network's social media channels for updates on Blue Jackets playoff coverage.

