COLUMBUS, Ohio –This month, FOX Sports Ohio is getting fans ready for Blue Jackets hockey season with a lineup of CBJ preseason programming. In the “Countdown to Face-Off,” presented by Wendy’s, the network will air the following Blue Jackets shows:

Two new Blue Jackets Roundtable shows: Dave Maetzold moderates an in-depth discussion of the Blue Jackets with CBJ players.

o Monday, September 18 at 7:00pm – sit down with captain and forward Nick Foligno and defensemen Jack Johnson and David Savard

o Monday, September 18 at 7:30pm – sit down with forwards Boone Jenner and Oliver Bjorkstrand and defenseman Seth Jones

o Check local listing for replays

Don’t miss these four Blue Jackets Rewind games:

o Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:00pm – Game from Nov. 4, 2016 when Cam Atkinson, Nick Foligno, Scott Hartnell and Josh Anderson each scored two goals as Columbus swamped Montreal 10-0, breaking the Jackets’ franchise record.

o Monday, October 2 at 7:00pm – Game from Nov. 18, 2016 when Matt Calvert returned to the ice after getting a puck to the face, and more than 30 stitches, to score the shorthanded winner in the third period and defeat the New York Rangers 4-2.

o Tuesday, October 3 at 7:30pm – Game from Dec. 31, 2016 when the Jackets stretched their winning streak to 15 straight games. Cam Atkinson scored twice to stop Minnesota’s 12-game run with a 4-2 victory over the Wild.

o Thursday, October 5 at 8:00pm – Game from April 18, 2017 when Markus Nutivaara, William Karlsson and Boone Jenner each had a goal and Sergei Bobrovsky had 27 saves to help the Jackets beat the Penguins and get their first playoff win in three years and their first-ever in regulation.

The network will also air three 30-minute Blue Jackets Live – Preseason Edition programs, hosted by Bill Davidge and Brian Giesenschlag.

o Monday, October 2 at 6:30pm

o Tuesday, October 3 at 7:00pm

o Wednesday, October 4 at 6:30pm

· On Monday, October 2, SportsTime Ohio’s sports talk show Drennan Live, hosted by Bruce Drennan and Ashley Collins, will broadcast LIVE from the Blue Jackets Foundation’s signature event, the Golf Classic at Double Eagle Club. The 4:30pm show on SportsTime Ohio will feature live interviews with guests at the outing, including Blue Jackets players.

