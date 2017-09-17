Corey Kluber becomes third pitcher in Indians history with multiple seasons of 250 strikeouts

Corey Kluber’s ascent up the ranks of best pitchers in Cleveland Indians history continues with his second season of at least 250 strikeouts.

On Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, Kluber struck out Alcides Escobar for his 250th strikeout on the year. Before today’s game Kluber has pitched just 183.2 innings while tallying up his monster strikeout numbers.

Kluber almost had a third season of the impressive milestone when in 2015 he made opponents swing and miss 245 times.

How long has it been since multi-250 K seasons for @Indians pitchers? Rick:"The two pictures are in black & white and Kluber's is in color" pic.twitter.com/DL1w7aYmw2 — SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) September 17, 2017

Kluber’s Cy Young winning year in 2014 he racked up 269 K’s while averaging 10.3 K/nine innings. This year Kluber is averaging a career best 11.3 K/nine innings.