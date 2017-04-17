All eyes are on the eye of Zach Werenski.

The 19-year-old Blue Jackets defenseman took a puck to the face, which left him looking like this following Game 3 of the series with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Werenski was forced out of the game in the second period but returned in the third with a shield on his face and quite a nasty shiner.

Jackets' Werenski returns after taking puck to face Hockey players = tough.Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski takes a puck to the face, then comes back next period with a full face shield (and nasty shiner). Posted by FOX Sports Ohio on Sunday, April 16, 2017

While Werenski exhibited extreme toughness playing through the rest of regulation, he was unable to continue into overtime of the intense game between Columbus and Pittsburgh.

Torts loves the fight of @ZachWerenski and describes why the 19-year-old #CBJ defenseman couldn't play in OT. pic.twitter.com/AWlxVnMxUN — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) April 17, 2017

His effort earned praise from his fellow goal-scoring teammate.

Atkinson praises Werenski for returning to game Cam Atkinson on his Columbus Blue Jackets teammate Zach Werenski: "He's an absolute warrior." Posted by FOX Sports Ohio on Sunday, April 16, 2017

Stanley Cup playoff initiation 101.