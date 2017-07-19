Indians Saturday game vs. Blue Jays sold out
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians announced that Saturday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays is sold out. It’s the fourth sellout of the year, joining April 11 vs. the White Sox, July 4 vs. the Padres and July 8 vs. the Tigers.
A limited number of tickets remain for Friday and Sunday’s games against the Blue Jays, while good seats remain for games next week vs. the Reds (July 24) and Angels (July 25-27):
Friday, July 21 (limited capacity remaining; $20 SRO tickets available online)
- Rock ‘n’ Blast – Rock Together, presented by FirstEnergy
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night
- Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite ($2 domestic can beer in Right Field District from 5-7PM)
- Baseball stirrup socks courtesy of Quaker Steak & Lube (10,000 fans)
- Block Party
- Sunday, July 23
- KeyBank Kids Fun Day
- Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s
- Slider’s Birthday
- KeyBank Hassle-Free Weekend
Fans are encouraged to buy tickets early and online for the best possible prices and locations. (Standard ticket fees apply.)
