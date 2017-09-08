Indians set new franchise record with 15th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cleveland Indians set a franchise record with their 15th consecutive win Thursday night, beating the Chicago White Sox 11-2 behind another terrific outing for Corey Kluber.

Cleveland also belted five homers while becoming the first major league team with a 15-game winning streak since Oakland won 20 in a row in 2002. Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run drive in the first, Francisco Lindor connected in the second, Erik Gonzalez went deep twice and Greg Allen hit his first major league homer in the seventh.

Kluber (15-4) struck out 13 in seven innings. Yolmer Sanchez and Jose Abreu homered in the first for Chicago, but Kluber allowed only one more hit — a fifth-inning single for Omar Narvaez.

The right-hander retired 20 of his last 22 batters on his way to double-digit strikeouts for the 14th time this season and 38th of his career.

The Indians closed out an 11-0 road trip and begin a 10-game homestand Friday night against Baltimore. The reigning American League champions have outscored their opponents 109-28 during the win streak.

The last-place White Sox turned to Mike Pelfrey after left-hander Carlos Rodon was scratched with shoulder stiffness. Pelfrey (3-11), who threw 40 pitches in 2 1/3 relief innings on Tuesday night, allowed seven runs and eight hits in four innings.

The Indians surpassed the 14-game winning streak they recorded last season. They are the first team to win at least 14 in a row in consecutive seasons since the 1935-36 Chicago Cubs.

PITCHING IN A PINCH

Third-string catcher Rob Brantly pitched the ninth inning for the White Sox. He allowed Gonzalez’s second homer. He was the first White Sox player whose primary position is catcher to pitch in a game, according to STATS LLC.

COUNTER MOVE

Indians manager Terry Francona changed his lineup when the White Sox pitching change was announced, installing the left-handed bats of outfielders Lonnie Chisenhall and Bradley Zimmer in place of Ben Guyer and Allen.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: 3B Yandy Diaz (left elbow contusion) departed after being hit by a pitch in the sixth inning. … LHP Andrew Miller (right knee tendinitis) is expected to throw off the mound before the start of the series against the Orioles. … INF Jose Ramirez (sore wrist) was held out of the lineup. Francona said he might miss one more game, but the injury isn’t serious. … OF Jay Bruce (sore neck) was out of the lineup for the sixth straight game.

White Sox: RHP Jake Petricka (right elbow strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. … SS Tim Anderson (illness) was out of the lineup for the second straight game. … OF Willy Garc?a (concussion) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Kannapolis.

NEXT UP

Indians: RHP Mike Clevinger (8-5, 3.50 ERA) will take the mound opposite Orioles LHP Wade Miley (8-11, 4.91 ERA) on Friday. Clevinger allowed seven hits while striking out 15 over 12 scoreless innings in his last two starts.

White Sox: Rookie RHP Lucas Giolito (2-1, 2.25 ERA) and Giants LHP Matt Moore (4-13, 5.42 ERA) will square off in the opener of a three-game series on Friday in Chicago. Giolito won his past two starts, allowing a total of one run and seven hits in 14 innings. Moore returns to the rotation after making his first relief appearance since 2011 on Sunday. He pitched two scoreless innings.