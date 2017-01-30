CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Indians Monday announced the following roster moves relative to the 2017 Spring Training roster:

– Acquired RHP Carlos Frias from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations.

– Designated 1B/3B Richie Shafer for assignment.

Frías, 27, has spent his entire career to date in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, compiling a three-year Major League mark of 6-6 with a 4.50 ERA in 33 games/15 starts (114.0IP, 123H, 57ER, 34BB, 75SO) since debuting with the Dodgers in August of 2014. He was limited to 47.1 professional innings in 2016 between Los Angeles, Triple-A Oklahoma City and Double-A Tulsa due to a pair of trips to the disabled list for right oblique impingement. His lone Major League outing in 2016 came on July 7 vs. San Diego, hurling 4.0 shutout innings while yielding just 2 hits to lower his career relief ERA to 3.50 ERA in 18 outings (36.0IP, 27H, 14ER, 10BB, 31SO, .201 avg).

He was signed by the Dodgers as an amateur free agent out of the Dominican Republic in January 2007 and began his career in the Dodgers organization that season. The 6-4 right-hander has one option remaining.

(Cleveland Indians press release)