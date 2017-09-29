Indians become first team in MLB history to have three pitchers with 16 wins & 190 strikeouts

Coming into the 2017 season, the Cleveland Indians expected major contributions from their starting rotation.

The Tribe’s pitching has gone far and above in exceeding those expectations this year, so much that its top trio of pitchers has accomplished a first.

Never in the history of Major League Baseball has a team had three pitchers record at least 16 wins and 190 strikeouts. Until now.

You want to talk about a big three? Take a look at this trio of @Indians pitchers. #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/aMfxbmnPWh — SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) September 29, 2017

By getting Yolmer Sanchez to swing and miss in the first inning, Trevor Bauer joined Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco as the third Indians starter to punch out 190 batters in addition to winning 16 games in a single season.

It’s been a record-setting for the team as a whole, but the pitching has been absolutely stellar throughout the year.

Terry Francona is hopeful this momentum can carry into the postseason, and if these three continue to dominate as they have, there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic in Cleveland.