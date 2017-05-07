Korver goes off in first half of Game 4 – and makes some NBA history

When the Cavs are sinking threes, they’re difficult to beat. In the first half of Game 4 against Toronto, Kyle Korver was feeling it from downtown.

The Cavs sharpshooter got hot, scoring 16 points on 4-of-6 shooting from three. He did all that in just 12 minutes. In the process, he passed an NBA great on an all-time playoff list.

Korver’s been in the groove since the second half of Game 3.

And his fellow swish brother, J.R. Swish, is pumped for his teammate.

