When the Cavs are sinking threes, they’re difficult to beat. In the first half of Game 4 against Toronto, Kyle Korver was feeling it from downtown.

The Cavs sharpshooter got hot, scoring 16 points on 4-of-6 shooting from three. He did all that in just 12 minutes. In the process, he passed an NBA great on an all-time playoff list.

Kyle Korver has passed Steve Nash for 20th most made 3s in #NBAPlayoffs history (178). pic.twitter.com/Zx2oPYUUIW — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) May 7, 2017

Korver’s been in the groove since the second half of Game 3.

.@KyleKorver now 7-of-10 from 3pt range over last 4 quarters. pic.twitter.com/x439HiDgsg — Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG) May 7, 2017

And his fellow swish brother, J.R. Swish, is pumped for his teammate.

