Tristan Thompson suffered a sprained right thumb during the third quarter of Tuesday night’s game vs. the Magic in Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena.

He was taped and able to continue playing. X-rays taken at the arena following the game were negative. Thompson did not travel with the team to Boston last night in order to have additional evaluation and imaging done at Cleveland Clinic this morning.

The results have confirmed a sprained right thumb. He will miss tonight’s game in Boston vs. the Celtics and Friday in Cleveland vs. the Hawks while undergoing continued treatment and additional evaluation. His status beyond that will be updated as appropriate.

Tonight’s game in Boston will also mark Thompson’s first game missed after playing 447 consecutive games, which was the longest active games played streak in the NBA and the longest streak in Cavaliers history.

(Cleveland Cavaliers press release)