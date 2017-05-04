A New #2: LeBron James dethrones Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for coveted scoring spot
It seems that LeBron James reaches a new Cavaliers or NBA milestone with every game he plays.
Wednesday was no different.
In the third quarter of Game 2 against the Toronto Raptors, LeBron passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (5,762) for second place on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list.
.@KingJames is now the second leading scorer in #NBAPlayoffs history! 👑 #StriveForGreatness pic.twitter.com/aiiGrEesg6
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 4, 2017
At this production rate, it won’t be long before the King steals the top spot from Michael Jordan, who tallied 5,987 postseason points in his storied career.