CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett will be sidelined for weeks because of a sprained right ankle.

The top overall pick in this year’s draft was injured Wednesday during Cleveland’s first full practice leading to Sunday’s opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s not known how Garrett was hurt.

The team said Thursday he has a high ankle sprain and his status will be updated in a “couple” of weeks.

Garrett’s loss is another blow for the Browns, who went 1-15 last season and have had their share of costly injuries in recent years.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Garrett was limited by a left ankle sprain last year at Texas A&M. He sprained a foot with the Browns this spring.