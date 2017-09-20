Reds toppled by Cardinals in 10 innings, 8-7

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dexter Fowler hit a tying homer in the eighth inning and a go-ahead double in the 10th, helping the St. Louis Cardinals knock off the Cincinnati Reds 8-7 on Tuesday night.

Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong also connected for St. Louis, which was swept by NL Central-leading Chicago over the weekend and had dropped four of five overall. Juan Nicasio (4-5) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win and Tyler Lyons got two outs for his third save.

The third-place Cardinals (78-72) remained six games back of the Cubs in the division. St. Louis also is in the mix for a wild card after missing the playoffs last season.

The Cardinals’ winning rally began when Tim Adelman (5-11) hit Kolten Wong with a pitch leading off the 10th. Tommy Pham flied out to right field, but Fowler lined a double into the right-field corner. DeJong added a two-out RBI single.

Cincinnati got one back on Scooter Gennett’s 26th homer. But Adam Duvall flied out to center before Lyons retired Scott Schebler and Patrick Kivlehan to end the game.

Cardinals rookie Jack Flaherty lasted just two innings in his fourth major league start. Joey Votto hit an RBI single in the first, Kivlehan added a sacrifice fly in the second and Zack Cozart hit a two-run shot off John Gant in the third, helping the Reds to a 4-0 lead.

It was Cozart’s fourth homer in his last seven games and No. 23 on the season.

The Cardinals bounced back with a five-run fourth. Molina hit a three-run homer and DeJong followed with his 23rd of the season.

Reds rookie Jackson Stephens was charged with five runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings.

The teams combined to use 16 pitchers, eight for each team.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: 3B Jedd Gyorko made his first start since coming off the disabled list last Wednesday. He had pinch-hit twice before Tuesday.

Reds: CF Billy Hamilton could be activated soon to at least pinch-run, manager Bryan Price said. Hamilton has been sidelined since Sept. 7 with a fractured left thumb. He still leads the major leagues with 58 stolen bases.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Luke Weaver gets the ball when the series resumes on Wednesday night. The rookie is 6-0 with a 1.36 ERA in his last seven games.

Reds: RHP Rookie Davis (1-2) pitches for Cincinnati. He worked two innings in relief against St. Louis last Tuesday and allowed two runs and four hits.