Reds drop second straight to Brewers, 9-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Thames hit his major league-leading 11th home run — his sixth against Cincinnati this season — and the Milwaukee Brewers cruised to a 9-1 victory over the Reds on Tuesday night.

In his first season with the Brewers, Thames capped a five-run sixth with a two-run drive off reliever Robert Stephenson.

Hernan Perez had a pair of RBI triples, then homered off Stephenson leading off the sixth, and Jonathan Villar had a pair of two-run singles.

Zach Davies (2-2) allowed six hits in five scoreless innings, lowering his ERA from 8.24 to 6.57. He stranded a pair of runners in three innings.

Oliver Drake pitched a hitless sixth and Tommy Milone allowed two hits over three innings, including Adam Duvall’s eighth-inning homer, for his second big league save, his first since August 2015.

Scott Feldman (1-2) gave up four runs, five hits and five walks in five innings.

Perez drove in Manny Pina with triples in the second and fourth innings, and Villar’s first two-run single boosted the lead to 4-0 later in the fourth.

Cincinnati had runners at second and third in the fourth before Davies threw a called third strike past Tucker Barnhart and retired Feldman on a flyout.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: LHP Tony Cingrani (right oblique strain) is working out in Cincinnati and says he is pain free, according to manager Bryan Price. … RHP Raisel Iglesias was not able to pitch Monday due to back stiffness. He was available Tuesday but did not pitch.

Brewers: LF Ryan Braun went 0 for 4, a day after leaving a game with a bruised left foot after fouling three balls off it in one at-bat.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Rookie Davis (0-0, 6.43 ERA) will come off the DL for Wednesday’s series finale. He was hit on the right forearm by a pitch while batting on April 11.

Brewers: RHP Wily Peralta (3-1, 4.71 ERA) allowed six runs and nine hits in four innings in a loss to St. Louis on April 21. He has a 3.10 ERA in 15 starts against the Reds.