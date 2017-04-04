Reds fans set regular season attendance record at GABP

There’s no question about what Reds baseball means to the Cincinnati area.

Starting in the morning hours of Monday, fans and former athletes alike were celebrating on the streets of the Queen City as they awaited the team’s 141st Opening Day game in club history.

The excitement of the event was palpable in the air, and with that the Redleg faithfuls broke the regular season record for attendance at Great American Ball Park.

Today's attendance: 43,804 for the largest regular season crowd ever at GABP. #RedsOpeningDay pic.twitter.com/ym8SPscc25 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 3, 2017

The official count was 43,804 people in the stadium.