Rockies take opener in Cincinnati 12-6 over Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Alexi Amarista hit a three-run homer and a run-scoring single during Colorado’s eight-run rally on Friday night, and the Rockies extended the best start in their history with a 12-6 victory over the slumping Cincinnati Reds.

The Rockies lead the NL in wins at 27-16, their best mark through 43 games.

Amarista’s three-run shot off Lisalverto Bonilla (0-2) sparked the big sixth-inning rally. Nolan Arenado had a two-run homer off Wandy Peralta. Amarista kept it going with an RBI single during his second at-bat in the inning, matching his career high with four RBIs. Colorado sent 14 batters to the plate and piled up nine hits overall.

Cincinnati hadn’t allowed that many runs in an inning since 2015, when it gave up 10 at Colorado.

The Reds have lost seven straight, their longest skid since they dropped 11 in a row last May.

Left-hander Tyler Anderson (3-4) gave his best performance on the road. He allowed two runs, including Eugenio Suarez’s homer, in six innings. Anderson had a 7.78 ERA in his four previous road starts.

Bonilla allowed eight hits and six runs in 5 1/3 innings. He’s the only Reds starter to go more than five innings during the losing streak.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Trevor Story is expected to play three games on a rehab assignment and be evaluated. The shortstop went on the DL on May 11 with a strained left shoulder.

Reds: RHP Anthony DeSclafani was cleared to resume throwing this weekend. The Reds’ top starter has been sidelined since spring training because of a sore pitching elbow. … Bonilla was hit on the side of the right hand while trying to bunt in the fifth inning. He stayed in the game.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Rookie RHP Antonio Senzatela (6-1) makes his first career start at Great American Ball Park. He’s 2-0 in three road starts, allowing one homer in starts at San Diego, San Francisco and Milwaukee.

Reds: RHP Tim Adelman (2-2) left his start last Sunday at San Francisco after one inning because of a stiff neck, but was fine during his workouts this week. He’s facing the Rockies for the first time.