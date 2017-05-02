Channel information for Reds and Cavs on Wednesday May 3, 2017

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Reds vs. Pirates 7pm | Pregame at 6:30pm

Cavaliers Live Pregame Show 6:30pm

Cavaliers Live Postgame Show 9:30pm (immediately following the game)

Reds

· Direct TV: FSCincinnati – 661 / 661-1

· Dish: FSCincinnati – 427 / 412-17

· AT&T: FSCincinnati – 732 / 1732

· Cable viewers: Main FOX Sports Ohio channel

· The coverage will also stream live on FOX Sports GO.

Cavs

· Direct TV: FSOhio – 660 / 660-1 / 661-2

· Dish: FSOhio – 425 / 412-15

· AT&T: FSOhio – 734 / 1734

· Cable viewers:

o Cleveland and Youngstown/Erie areas:

§ Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel

o Columbus/Lima, Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo Louisville/Lexington, Charleston/Huntington, Wheeling/Steubenville, and Bowling Green (KY) areas:

§ The game is being made available to providers to air on the alternate FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Alternate channel information can be found HERE.

· The coverage will also stream live on FOX Sports GO.

· A halftime report will stream live exclusively on FOX Sports Ohio’s Facebook page.