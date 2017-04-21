Channel information for Reds and Cavs on Sunday April 23, 2017
Sunday, April 23, 2017
Reds vs. Cubs 1:00pm | Pregame at 12:30pm
Cavaliers Live pregame show 12:30pm
Cavaliers Live postgame show approximately 3:30pm (immediately following the game)
Reds
· Direct TV: FSCincinnati – 661 / 661-1
· Dish: FSCincinnati – 427 / 412-17
· AT&T: FSCincinnati – 732 / 1732
· Cable viewers: Main FOX Sports Ohio channel
· The coverage will also stream live on FOX Sports GO.
Cavs
· Direct TV: FSOhio – 660 / 660-1 / 661-2
· Dish: FSOhio – 425 / 412-15
· AT&T: FSOhio – 734 / 1734
· Cable viewers:
o Cleveland and Youngstown/Erie areas:
§ Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel
o Columbus/Lima, Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo Louisville/Lexington, Charleston/Huntington, Wheeling/Steubenville, and Bowling Green (KY) areas:
§ The game is being made available to providers to air on the alternate FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Alternate channel information can be found HERE.
· The coverage will also stream live on FOX Sports GO.