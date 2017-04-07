Channel information for Reds and Blue Jackets on Saturday, April 8th, 2017
Saturday, April 8, 2016
Blue Jackets @ Flyers
Blue Jackets Live Pre-game Show begins at 12:00pm | Puck drops at 12:30pm
· Direct TV: FSOhio – 660 & 660-1
· Dish: FSOhio – 425 & 412-15
· AT&T: FSOhio – 734 & 1734
· Cable viewers:
o Cleveland, Columbus and Lima areas:
§ Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel
o Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo, Louisville/Lexington, and Charleston/Huntington and areas:
§ The game is being made available to providers to air on the alternate FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Alternate channel information can be found HERE.
· The coverage will also stream live on FOX Sports GO.
Reds @ Cardinals
Reds Live Pre-game show begins at 1:30pm | First Pitch 2:15pm
· Direct TV: FSCincinnati – 661 & 661-1
· Dish: FSCincinnati – 427 & 412-17
· AT&T: FSCincinnati – 732 & 1732
· Cable viewers:
o Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo, Louisville/Lexington, Bowling Green, KY, Wheeling/Steubenville, and Charleston/Huntington, Evansville, and Terre Haute/Fort Wayne/Indianapolis areas:
§ Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel
o Columbus and Lima areas:
§ The game will join in progress on the main channel at the conclusion of Blue Jackets coverage.
§ The show and game is being made available to providers to air on the alternate FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Alternate channel information can be found HERE.
· The coverage will also stream live on FOX Sports GO.