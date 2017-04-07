Channel information for Reds and Blue Jackets on Saturday, April 8th, 2017

Saturday, April 8, 2016

Blue Jackets @ Flyers

Blue Jackets Live Pre-game Show begins at 12:00pm | Puck drops at 12:30pm

· Direct TV: FSOhio – 660 & 660-1

· Dish: FSOhio – 425 & 412-15

· AT&T: FSOhio – 734 & 1734

· Cable viewers:

o Cleveland, Columbus and Lima areas:

§ Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel

o Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo, Louisville/Lexington, and Charleston/Huntington and areas:

§ The game is being made available to providers to air on the alternate FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Alternate channel information can be found HERE.

· The coverage will also stream live on FOX Sports GO.

Reds @ Cardinals

Reds Live Pre-game show begins at 1:30pm | First Pitch 2:15pm

· Direct TV: FSCincinnati – 661 & 661-1

· Dish: FSCincinnati – 427 & 412-17

· AT&T: FSCincinnati – 732 & 1732

· Cable viewers:

o Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo, Louisville/Lexington, Bowling Green, KY, Wheeling/Steubenville, and Charleston/Huntington, Evansville, and Terre Haute/Fort Wayne/Indianapolis areas:

§ Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel

o Columbus and Lima areas:

§ The game will join in progress on the main channel at the conclusion of Blue Jackets coverage.

§ The show and game is being made available to providers to air on the alternate FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Alternate channel information can be found HERE.

· The coverage will also stream live on FOX Sports GO.